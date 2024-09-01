Incessant rain disrupts normal life in Khammam even as Godavari rises

KHAMMAM: Non-stop rains since Thursday in the erstwhile Khammam district have disrupted normal life. Many tanks and streams are filling up with rainwater, and the level of the Godavari river is also rising at Bhadrachalam.

The road from Vijayawada to Khammam via Bonakal is blocked due to overflowing rainwater at Shivalayam at Nagulavancha village.

According to Khammam chief planning officer A Srinivasulu, Madhira received 202.5 mm of rain, while Yerrupalem mandal saw 213.8 mm.

In Madhira town, the Muslim Colony and Ladak Bazar areas are inundated.

Traffic has come to a standstill between Wyra and Madhira due to rainwater overflowing at Siripuram village. Hundreds of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the road.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who was touring the constituency, cancelled his plans and reached Madhira due to heavy rains and waterlogging in some areas.

Officials have advised travellers to avoid the Bonakal road and use alternative routes to reach Khammam or Vijayawada.

Revanth monitors rain situation

In the wake of heavy rains in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday ordered officials of all government departments to be on alert. The chief minister directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to ensure that the officials of the Revenue, Municipal, Electricity and Health departments are on duty.

He asked the chief secretary to to ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere and to shift the people from low-lying areas to relief camps immediately.

As per the instructions of the chief minister, Santhi Kumari and DGP Jithender held a teleconference with collectors, SPs, police commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporation and municipalities of all the districts and directed them to review the field level situation from time to time and take appropriate action.