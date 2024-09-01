Rains cross 400 mm mark in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Incessant rains continued to batter the state for more than 12 hrs with the maximum rainfall crossing the 400 mm mark.

The rains that started on Saturday continued on Sunday morning, bringing many parts of the state to a standstill. Inugurthy in Mahbubabad recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 438 mm, followed by Nekkonda in Warangal at 435.5 mm and Chinnagudur in Mahbubabad at 428.5 mm, as per the TGDPS.

Severe water-logging and submerging was recorded in many parts of the state. The districts of Khammam, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Mahubabad, Warangal were some of the worst affected areas in the state.

Hyderabad also continued to experience moderate to heavy rains with Ramchandrapuram recording the highest rainfall of 82.8 mm. A holiday has been declared on Monday for all the government schools in Hyderabad as a precautionary measure.

In the Impact Based Forecast (IBF), IMD has also issued a flash flood risk warning in the Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagitial, Siricilla, Peddapalle, Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Mulugu, Yadadri Warangal(u), Warangal, Siddipet, Jangaon , Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet Districts and low to Moderate Risk over RangaReddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy.

IMD said that blocking/washout of roads and bridges, railway lines, severe flood, damage in Irrigation projects would be the potential impacts of the heavy rains.

Red alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal will for today. Hyderabad has been put on a yellow alert for moderate rains for the next 24 hrs.