Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy says the Revenue bill will fulfil the people's aspirations

HYDERABAD: Declaring that the public hearing on the draft Revenue Bill has concluded, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy instructed officials to focus on preparing the final Bill.

He also directed the officials to consider and include all appropriate opinions and suggestions in the final Bill. Srinivasa Reddy said that the new Bill would be in accordance with the decades-old aspirations of the people of Telangana and would also keep in mind the future generations as well as the changing times and conditions.

“The people hoped that land-related disputes would be resolved after the formation of Telangana state, but new problems have cropped up,” the minister said. He said that the difficulties faced by farmers and landowners are not all due to the flawed Revenue Act 2020. He said that due to the Dharani portal, land disputes have increased and the farmers and landowners have faced many difficulties. About 30 lakh farmers in the state have become victims of Dharani portal, Srinivasa Reddy added.

He said that during the public hearings, opinions have been taken from intellectuals, experts, retired revenue employees, public representatives, farmers and the common people to ensure that such a situation is not repeated.

Public hearing on a large scale was conducted across the state. Instructions were received in writing as well as through email. Common people also made many suggestions, the minister said.

He said that the government was going to bring in a law that would eliminate scope for corruption. Srinivasa Reddy announced that the government was going to make Dharani, which was a “top secret” in the previous government, available to everyone as a public document.