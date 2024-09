HYDERABAD/KHAMMAM/MAHABUBABAD: As many as 10 people, including N Ashwini, a young scientist with ICAR, died and hundreds were stranded in floodwaters as torrential rain battered the state for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Four people were washed away in Warangal and Khammam districts, and rescue teams are searching for them. More than 115 villages across Telangana have been cut off from the outside world as the roads leading to them have been completely damaged, the state government said.

While rain ravaged the entire state, the erstwhile Khammam and Warangal districts were the worst hit, with Thirumalayapalem mandal recording a massive 52.2 cm rainfall in just 24 hours, most of it falling early Sunday morning. Over 120 people were stranded in floodwaters, mostly in the erstwhile Khammam district. Khammam town and Manuguru were badly hit with many seeking refuge on the roof of their houses, hoping to be rescued as water levels continued to rise.

Videos showed nine people stranded on Munneru bridge in Khammam town. The state government is trying to get a naval helicopter from Visakhapatnam to rescue them as the choppers in the state are unable to reach the spot due to inclement weather.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to enquire about the flood situation and assured him that choppers would be sent. The chief minister informed Modi that Khammam district bore the brunt of heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Revanth held an emergency meeting with officials to oversee rescue operations. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar spoke to Union Minister Amit Shah, who sent nine NDRF teams — three each from Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Assam — to assist in rescue operations.