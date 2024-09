Scientist was going back to Raipur to join work

Upon receiving information, Maripeda circle inspector S Raju Kumar, sub-inspector B Satish and their team rushed to the spot for search operations. The team discovered the girl’s body and search is on for her father.

B Satish told the media that the body of Ashwini was retrieved from the Akeru Vagu in the afternoon and shifted to the Mahabubabad Government Hospital mortuary for a postmortem while the body of Motilal was fished out from the river in the evening.

Fate cuts short life of brilliant student

Ashwini dreamed of becoming a top agriculture scientist but fate had other plans. She came to Gangaram thanda on Thursday to attend the engagement function of her brother Ashok Kumar who works in the Navy in Chennai. The Motilal’s family celebrated the engagement function in big way.

Ashwini studied BSc (Agriculture) in Aswaraopet Agriculture University and won a gold medal for her outstanding performance in studies. Initially she had worked in Hyderabad before she was transferred to New Delhi and from there to Raipur in Chhattishgarh.

According to locals, Ashwini was a brilliant student and had dreams of becoming a great scientist one day and serve her village. Bansilal, a friend of Motilal, said her death was a great loss to the village. He recalled how Ashwini postponed her marriage plans to focus on her goal.