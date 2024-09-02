Chief Minister Relief Fund bill scam: two held from Nalgonda

HYDERABAD: The Crime Investigation Department on Friday apprehended a medical practitioner and a hospital supervisor for their alleged involvement in the fake CMRF (Chief Minister Relief Fund) bill scam in Nalgonda.

The accused, identified as Gotti Giri (46) and Leki Reddy Saidi Reddy (40), allegedly generated fake medical bills to deceive the government. The CID officials said that the duo used computers to create fake medical documents and then used fabricated rubber stamps of doctors and hospitals from local printing shops.

“They collected Rs 4,000 from each individual for arranging fake CMRF applications,” said Director General of Police, CID, Shikha Goel.

In all, the accused reportedly submitted 19 fake applications under the names of two hospitals - Amma Hospital in Nalgonda and Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital in Miryalaguda.

The police seized a computer hard disk containing soft copies of the fake bills, rubber stamps and letterheads of the hospitals. The accused were produced before the Nalgonda court for judicial remand. Meanwhile, the CID continues to identify other accused involved in the massive scam.

On August 23, the revenue department of the state Secretariat registered several complaints with the CID alleging that there were discrepancies in the CMRF applications submitted by various hospitals across different districts of Telangana.

Based on the complaints, the CID registered a total of six cases and initiated an investigation into the scam.