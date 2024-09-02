Mother kills three children and herself amid financial struggles and husband's addiction in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her three children in Patancheru on Sunday, owing to her husband’s alcohol addiction and a severe financial crisis that had reportedly impacted her mental health. The deceased woman has been identified as Suvarna.

She, along with her husband Sudhakar (32), three-year-old twin daughters and five-year-old son had come to Rudraram to sustain a living here, police said. Her husband who worked as a mechanic was an alcohol addict and had stopped caring for his family. This had put the entire family’s burden on the shoulders of Suvarna who struggled with a severe mental crisis due to her husband’s behaviour.

Preliminary reports revealed that Suvarna had admitted her husband to a rehabilitation centre in Boinpally village a week ago. However, Sudhakar was unbothered and had not changed much. Disappointed by her husband’s behaviour, Suvarna killed their three children by poisoning and hanged herself to death on the ceiling fan at their residence. Later, locals noticed the hanging body from the windows and immediately informed the police about it.The police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been filed.