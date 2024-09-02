Rains subside after 12 hours of havoc

HYDERABAD: Following a downpour that crossed the 500 mm mark and wreaked havoc in Telangana for over 12 hours, rains began to subside gradually on Sunday afternoon.

The highest rainfall in the state until 8 am on Sunday was recorded in Thirumalayapalem mandal in Khammam at 521.9 mm, followed by Inugurthy mandal in Mahabubabad at 456.5 mm and Nekkonda mandal in Warangal at 454 mm, according to Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) reports.

Later in the day, the rains subsided in many districts, bringing much-needed relief as the downpour had severely disrupted normal life.

In Hyderabad, the relentless downpour, which lasted for more than 15 hours, also eased. Malakpet recorded the highest rainfall in the city at 46.8 mm, followed by Amberpet at 44.8 mm.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, told TNIE, “Telangana will experience light to moderate showers for the next two to three days as the weather system moves west, reducing the intensity of rains in the state. Scattered and patchy rains can be expected in the coming week. Though models do not indicate any significant rainfall, it will still be a rainy week for Telangana.”

Yellow alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph for most districts until September 5. For Hyderabad, moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely in the next 48 hours.