Transportation disrupted in former Adilabad, Telangana

ADILABAD: Heavy rain since Saturday night in the erstwhile Adilabad district and upper parts of Maharashtra has resulted in massive inflows into various projects, causing rivers to flow at full capacity and cutting off transportation to several villages.

Areas affected by the transportation disruption include Bhainsa, Thanur, Bejjur, Koutala, Chintalamanapelli and Khanapur mandals. In Gundegaon village, transportation was cut off due to an overflowing river near the village. Similarly, Jhari B village in Thanur mandal saw its roads cut off as rivers flowed over bridges. An RTC bus from the Bhainsa depot was stranded between Limba and Ola villages because the water had submerged low-level bridges.

Projects nearing FRL

The highest recorded rainfall was in Kubeer mandal at 128.5 mm, followed by Bhainsa with 89.3 mm, Kuntala with 79.8 mm, Wanalpahad with 75.8 mm and Vishwanathpet with 73.3 mm in Nirmal district.

Several projects in the region received heavy inflows. As of the morning, Kadam project saw the highest inflows, releasing water through 10 gates at a rate of 57,896 cusecs. Its current water level is 693.90 feet, just below its full reservoir level (FRL) of 700 feet.

The Sripada Yellampalli Project received inflows of 1,29,269 cusecs and discharged water at 1,44,714 cusecs through 20 open gates. The present water level is 147.27 metres, while its FRL stands at 20.175 tmcft.

The Swarna project recorded inflows of 20,000 cusecs and discharged 22,000 cusecs, with its water level at 1,183 feet, the same as its FRL. The SRSP saw inflows of 35,417 cusecs, with the present water level at 1,085.7 feet, nearing its FRL of 1,091 feet.

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav inspected the GNR Colony and instructed the officials concerned to monitor lake and project water levels regularly. She also inspected the Swarna project and alerted farmers in surrounding areas. The collector urged people to contact the control room for any emergencies and advised residents to stay indoors unless necessary. Kadam project officials are closely monitoring the water levels.