Congress failed Telangana, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the state government failed to provide timely relief to the flood-affected people in the state. “6 rescue helicopters and 150 rescue boats being used by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh @ncbn Govt. Guess how many Helicopters and Boats our Telangana CM was able to manage to save lives? A BIG ZERO #CongressFailedTelangana,” he posted on X.

Responding to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said: “Rahul Ji, your government and CM have failed the people of Telangana and their mandate. It’s not enough to just urge action, you must ensure your Government steps up in relief efforts and holds accountability for this disaster. If people have to fend for themselves and pray to god for a miracle - what is the point of an elected government?”

‘SNDP saved Hyderabad’

Meanwhile, Rama Rao said that the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) introduced by the BRS government was the key reason why Hyderabad was spared from major flooding.

Rama Rao said that the SNDP, introduced by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has provided a permanent solution to the perennial flooding issue in Hyderabad.