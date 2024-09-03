Telangana HC directs govt to submit Osmansagar records

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to submit the records of the Osmansagar reservoir within three weeks.

Justice T Vinod Kumar issued the directive while hearing petitions filed by Gavva Vidyadhar Reddy and Sreeramaneni Anupama, who challenged notices issued by municipal authorities and subsequent demolitions of their properties in Khanapur, Rajendranagar mandal, Rangareddy district. The case has been scheduled for the next hearing on September 23, 2024.

The controversy began when Narsingi municipal officials issued notices to the petitioners on August 9, 2024, requesting documents and explanations for why their buildings should not be demolished, alleging that they fell within the FTL of the Osmansagar lake. In response, the petitioners submitted various documents on August 13, 2024. However, without a formal response, the authorities proceeded to partially demolish the petitioners’ properties on August 18, 2024.

The petitioners argued that the demolition was illegal and arbitrary, citing previous court orders in their favour. They referenced earlier notices issued by the authorities in May 2015, which also claimed their properties fell within the FTL or buffer zone of Osmansagar lake. In response to those notices, the petitioners had filed writ petitions. On May 20, 2015, the high court allowed the petitioners to file objections and directed the authorities to pass appropriate orders based on those objections.

Subsequently, a joint inspection by the irrigation and Command Area Development authorities, along with revenue officials, determined that the petitioners’ properties in Survey Nos. 245/2, 246/2, and 233/2 were not within the FTL contour of Osmansagar, which is set at 1,790 feet. This finding, documented in a report dated September 7, 2015, contradicted the claims made by the Narsingi municipal officials in their recent notices.

Justice T Vinod Kumar noted the petitioners’ arguments and the previous joint inspection report, which prima facie supported the petitioners’ contentions.