Rahul tells Congress cadre to help in relief and rescue ops in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

HYDERABAD: Former AICC president and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed concern over the flood situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and requested Congress leaders and workers to mobilise all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rahul wrote that his thoughts were with the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as they endure relentless rainfall and devastating floods. “I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

I urge Congress leaders and workers to mobilise all available resources to support the ongoing relief and rescue efforts,” he wrote. Rahul also acknowledged the efforts of the Telangana government stating that it has been working tirelessly to manage the crisis and initiate the rebuilding process.

He urged the Union government as well as the Andhra Pradesh government to swiftly provide comprehensive rehabilitation packages for the flood-affected people.