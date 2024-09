HYDERABAD: The Telangana Health Department on Monday released year-wise data for the last 10 years for vector-borne diseases (VBD). According to the report, the malaria disease saw a significant drop in the last 10 years.

As of September 1, the state in this year has recorded 200 malaria, 6,443 dengue and 178 chikungunya cases. The year 2019 saw the highest number of dengue cases 13,361 and seven deaths, while no death due to VBD was reported so far this year, said the report.