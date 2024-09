KHAMMAM/ KESAMUDRAM : For the residents of 15 colonies along the Munneru river in Khammam, life has turned upside-down in a matter of days as they struggle with the aftermath of sudden rains and severe flooding since Sunday.

Thousands of families have been displaced, and the damage is estimated to be in hundreds of crores. Many residents, forced to flee to relief camps, left behind their homes and belongings which were swept away in the floodwaters. Fear of further calamities has left many unable to sleep at night. Approximately 10,000 families in these colonies have been severely impacted.

The situation in Kesamudram mandal of Mahabubabad district is no different. Erstwhile Khammam and Warangal districts have been the worst hit by the rains. In Kesamudram mandal, groups of women were seen sitting outside their homes, discussing their losses while others were busy cleaning their homes. Men were seen lifting garbage with their tractors and dumping it on the outskirts of the mandal headquarters.

Locals, like J Prem Kumar, a garment merchant, said that they suffered huge losses. “Floodwaters entered my shop, ruining cloth material worth around Rs 2.5 lakh,” he said, pointing to his submerged store.

The government has initiated rescue and relief operations, setting up 34 relief camps in Khammam, where around 7,000 individuals from 2,119 families have sought shelter. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and state police are conducting search operations in affected areas to find persons washed away in the floodwaters.

In Khammam, most of the victims of the floods are poor. Unless they work, they cannot keep the wolf away from the door. They alleged that they were living in miserable conditions because the government had not put in place any mechanism to warn them in advance of any impending natural calamity.

An elderly resident, reflecting on the scale of the disaster, said, “I have never seen floods of this magnitude in my 70 years. We cannot even cook food as mud has filled our homes. The future feels uncertain, and we have lost everything.”