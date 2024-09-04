BRS MLAs’ entry triggers internecine feuds in Congress

HYDERABAD: Induction of BRS MLAs into the Congress is giving rise to adjustment problems. The Congress leaders, who see a threat to their existence in their constituencies, are opposing the entry of BRS MLAs tooth and nail.

If a cold war is brewing between the Congress leaders and the BRS MLAs who joined the grand old party recently in some constituencies, it is leading to outright clashes in others.

For instance, the local leaders in Chevella are unhappy over the induction of BRS MLA Kale Yadaiah into the Congress. There was an attack on him recently. Ministers have brought about a rapprochement between him and the Congress workers in the segment but sparks continue to fly.

In Jagtial, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy finds the atmosphere suffocating after the arrival of BRS MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar into the grand old party. The MLC sees a threat in Dr Sanjay to his survival in the party. In fact, he even contemplated leaving the party soon after Sanjay came, but the party high command persuaded him against taking any extreme decision.

Humiliation & anger

Recently, Jeevan Reddy felt humiliated when party Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi told him point blank that she cannot accommodate his request to appoint people of his choice as chairman and directors in the Agriculture Market Committee. She told him that the party high command had given instructions that only MLAs’ recommendations should be entertained.

Jeevan Reddy later met senior leader K Jana Reddy and explained to him how he had been shot down.

In Gadwal, former ZP chairperson Saritha Tirupataiah is still fuming over the induction of BRS MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy into the Congress. She has vehemently opposed his entry since she lost to him in the Assembly elections. Interestingly, Saritha was in the BRS before the Assembly polls. She switched over to the Congress after the party promised her a ticket to contest against Krishna Mohan, The party kept its word but Saritha could not win against him.

Now the same person whom she fought against in the BRS and then in the Assembly elections is again before her as her party colleague, which she is not able to digest.