Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti meets flood victims in Telangana's Madhira

KHAMMAM: Asserting that the government will support all those affected by floods, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, “Don’t be impatient. I have come to solve your problems and wipe away your tears.”

He visited flood-affected areas in the Madhira Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

The victims asked the Deputy CM to implement long-term mitigation measures to address flooding. Subsequently, Bhatti visited the double bedroom colony in Pandregupalli, where houses were inundated due to an embankment breach. He inspected the collapsed house of Wazir Pasha Rekula and spoke to the affected residents.

Upon surveying the waterlogged crop fields, he reassured farmers of his commitment to their well-being. To facilitate compensation, agriculture officials were told to conduct a preliminary assessment of the crop damage. Victims were assured that due compensation would be provided based on the findings.