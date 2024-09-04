HYDRAA-like units across Telangana will prevent flooding: CM

MAHABUBABAD : Acknowledging that there were demands from across the state to expand the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) beyond the capital, Chief Minister
A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed the district collectors to prepare action plans locally to remove illegal structures within the full tank levels and buffer zones of water bodies.
Reiterating that his government’s priority was to remove encroachments on tanks and nalas, Revanth said that there was no going back on this. He recalled that flooding was avoided following the removal of encroachments on a nala at Ramnagar in Hyderabad.
Speaking to reporters after visiting the flood-affected areas, the chief minister said that the government would conduct a comprehensive survey on Akeru stream and ensure that it does not cause much damage in future floods.
He directed Mahabubabad District Collector Adwait Kumar Singh to demolish all illegal structures that have encroached lakes and tanks to minimise flooding whenever there is heavy rain.
Reviewing the situation after the rains and floods had ravaged the district, Revanth said that it had been brought to his notice that flooding of residential areas took place because the lakes and tanks had been encroached. “Illegal occupation of government lands and lakes is more dangerous than natural calamities,” he said.
The chief minister said: “It has come to my notice that a former minister from the district has occupied several government nalas and lakes in Khammam. If Khammam district has been affected by floods it was because of such encroachments.” He asked the collector not to spare anyone who had encroached lake areas.
He, however, asked the collector to make sure that he took legal opinion before moving in. “If necessary, I would issue orders for appointing advocates to help the administration,” Revanth said.
Focus on preventing outbreak of disease: CM
The chief minister directed the district collectors to concentrate on prevention of the outbreak of seasonal diseases in the wake of havoc caused by the rains. “This is the time diseases spread. Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Revenue departments should work in coordination with the district administration and take precautionary measures,” he said and asked the officials to supply water in tankers to help the residents clean their houses.
The CM directed the collector to take immediate measures for the restoration of power in 106 villages in the district and to hand over the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who died in the floods.
He asked the district in-charge minister, MLAs, and MPs to reach out to the people and collect details of the loss they have suffered. “This is the time to help the needy. I am appealing for donations to strengthen the hands of the government in helping the flood-affected people,” he said.
Slamming the BRS, Revanth said that though it was not the time for politics, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who is abroad, was issuing statements on X, criticising the government that was working day and night. “His father KCR had not even reacted to the misery of the people on account of floods. He has not yet come out to visit the victims of the floods. He never did in his 10 years of rule,” Revanth said.
Challenge to Harish
He challenged former minister T Harish Rao whether he could make a demand for the removal of the encroachment of lakes by the former minister in Khammam district. “If he does, then I am ready to discuss issues of governance and debate between the BRS and the Congress, who is doing better,” Revanth said.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister visited the Akeru Vagu at Purushothama Gudem, Sitaram Naik Thanda and another thanda. Interacting with people, he said that during the monsoon every year, the three inhabitations face the problem of inundation. He said the state government had decided to construct Indiramma houses for the residents of these three thandas and directed officials of the Housing department to implement this decision.
He also assured farmers that Rs 10,000 per acre would be paid as compensation.
The chief minister said that he had asked the engineers to study if the construction of a new bridge would prevent marooning of the thandas.
Job to scientist’s brother
Before visiting Mahabubabad district, the chief minister visited the residence of Nunavath Motilal, who along with his daughter and scientist Ashwini were washed in the recent floods at Gangaram Thanda. He promised Ashwini’s brother a government job and an Indiramma house.
The chief minister said that Khammam district in Telangana and Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh were like twins.
“But, the damage due to recent rains was very high in Khammam when compared with Krishna district. Ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Thummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy were on alert and averted further damage to Khammam,” the chief minister said.
He said that the Centre sent choppers that could reach the flood-affected areas easily. As Vijayawada in AP is near Khammam, the choppers reached the city.
“We should not discuss region or capital during calamities,” Revanth said, adding that he already requested the Centre to declare the floods a national calamity and invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state.