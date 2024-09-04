HYDRAA-like units across Telangana will prevent flooding: CM

MAHABUBABAD : Acknowledging that there were demands from across the state to expand the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) beyond the capital, Chief Minister

A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed the district collectors to prepare action plans locally to remove illegal structures within the full tank levels and buffer zones of water bodies.

Reiterating that his government’s priority was to remove encroachments on tanks and nalas, Revanth said that there was no going back on this. He recalled that flooding was avoided following the removal of encroachments on a nala at Ramnagar in Hyderabad.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the flood-affected areas, the chief minister said that the government would conduct a comprehensive survey on Akeru stream and ensure that it does not cause much damage in future floods.

He directed Mahabubabad District Collector Adwait Kumar Singh to demolish all illegal structures that have encroached lakes and tanks to minimise flooding whenever there is heavy rain.

Reviewing the situation after the rains and floods had ravaged the district, Revanth said that it had been brought to his notice that flooding of residential areas took place because the lakes and tanks had been encroached. “Illegal occupation of government lands and lakes is more dangerous than natural calamities,” he said.

The chief minister said: “It has come to my notice that a former minister from the district has occupied several government nalas and lakes in Khammam. If Khammam district has been affected by floods it was because of such encroachments.” He asked the collector not to spare anyone who had encroached lake areas.

He, however, asked the collector to make sure that he took legal opinion before moving in. “If necessary, I would issue orders for appointing advocates to help the administration,” Revanth said.

Focus on preventing outbreak of disease: CM

The chief minister directed the district collectors to concentrate on prevention of the outbreak of seasonal diseases in the wake of havoc caused by the rains. “This is the time diseases spread. Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, Revenue departments should work in coordination with the district administration and take precautionary measures,” he said and asked the officials to supply water in tankers to help the residents clean their houses.