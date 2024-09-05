Battered Telangana gears up for another round of rains

HYDERABAD: After a brief respite from the torrential rains that caused catastrophic flooding across the state, fresh heavy to moderate rains are expected with the arrival of new weather systems on Wednesday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu on Thursday. A yellow alert for heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and sustained winds (30-40 kmph) has also been issued for most parts of the state until September 9.

According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and the neighbourhood is currently located over north coastal AP and the neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5. IMD officials told TNIE, “We expect extremely heavy rainfall in some areas of Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, which is why we have issued an orange alert. Other areas will see heavy to moderate rains over the next five days.

Northern Telangana is likely to experience heavier rains compared to the rest of the state. The intensity is due to the combined effect of the monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation. However, the rainfall will be less intense than what we saw in the past week. Further intensity will depend on how the trough progresses.”

As of 1 am on Thursday, Venkatapuram in Mulugu district saw 56.5 mm of rains in the last 16.5 hours, followed by Moinabad in Rangareddy district at 54.5 mm. Meanwhile, Hyderabad witnessed moderate to heavy rains late on Wednesday with Rajendranagar in the city seeing the most rains at 53.8 mm.

For the next 48 hours, the city is likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 28°C and 23°C, respectively.