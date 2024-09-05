First spend Rs 1.3K crore central funds, we will then release Rs 208 crore, says the Ministry of Home Affairs

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana has Rs 1,345.15 crore of Central funds in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) account, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the state to utilise the money first for undertaking flood relief measures and submit utilisation certificate in the prescribed proforma for the release of first instalment of Central share of SDRF for the 2024-25.

The first instalment of Rs 208.4 crore due on June 1, 2024 has not yet been released. The Union Home Ministry also revealed that no formal situation report has been received for funds so far in its control room.

Amidst the state government seeking financial assistance from the Centre and urging it to declare the floods as a national calamity, MHA Director Ashish V Gawai wrote to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari. In his letter, MHA said: “As per the information received telephonically from State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), some districts were affected by floods due to very heavy rains. However, as per the established procedure, no formal situation report has been received so far in the MHA control room”

MHA said that as reported by the State Accountant General, an amount of Rs 1,345.15 crore is available in the SDRF account as on April 1, 2024 for management of relief for natural disasters, including flood.

It said: “It has been observed from our records that the state government has not submitted requisite information for release of Central share under SDRF, for 2024-25. As per schemes of SDRF, the state government shall furnish a certificate to MHA and Ministry of Finance in the month of April and October every year, indicating that the amount received earlier has been credited to the SDRF account along with the state’s share, accompanied by a statement giving the up-to-date expenditure and the balance amount available in the SDRF.”