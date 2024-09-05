First spend Rs 1.3K crore central funds, we will then release Rs 208 crore, says the Ministry of Home Affairs

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana has Rs 1,345.15 crore of Central funds in the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) account, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the state to utilise the money first for undertaking flood relief measures and submit utilisation certificate in the prescribed proforma for the release of first instalment of Central share of SDRF for the 2024-25.
The first instalment of Rs 208.4 crore due on June 1, 2024 has not yet been released. The Union Home Ministry also revealed that no formal situation report has been received for funds so far in its control room.
Amidst the state government seeking financial assistance from the Centre and urging it to declare the floods as a national calamity, MHA Director Ashish V Gawai wrote to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari. In his letter, MHA said: “As per the information received telephonically from State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), some districts were affected by floods due to very heavy rains. However, as per the established procedure, no formal situation report has been received so far in the MHA control room”
MHA said that as reported by the State Accountant General, an amount of Rs 1,345.15 crore is available in the SDRF account as on April 1, 2024 for management of relief for natural disasters, including flood.
It said: “It has been observed from our records that the state government has not submitted requisite information for release of Central share under SDRF, for 2024-25. As per schemes of SDRF, the state government shall furnish a certificate to MHA and Ministry of Finance in the month of April and October every year, indicating that the amount received earlier has been credited to the SDRF account along with the state’s share, accompanied by a statement giving the up-to-date expenditure and the balance amount available in the SDRF.”
The MHA recalled that the second instalment of central share of SDRF of Rs 188.80 crore for 2022-23 was released to the state government on July 10, 2023. In addition, both the instalments of Central share of SDRF amounting to
Rs 198 crore each for the year 2023–24 were also released to Telangana on March, 13, 2024 and March 28, 2024 respectively. The MHA made it clear that the first instalment of Central share of SDRF amounting to Rs 208.40 crore for the year 2024-25 is due for release since June 1, 2024. However, the state government has not yet made any request for the release nor submitted information relating to crediting of earlier released funds, interest earned and utilisation certificate, it added.
In this context, the MHA asked the state government of Telangana to furnish the requisite information and utilisation certificate in the prescribed proforma, at the earliest, for it to release the first installment of Central share of SDRF for the financial year 2024-25. It also requested the government to direct the officers concerned in state SEOC to furnish daily situation reports on natural disasters, on a regular basis.
The MHA said that to assist the state government, seven teams of NDRF along with boats and lifesaving equipment have been deployed by the Central government. Two IAF helicopters have also been stationed at Hakimpet for rescue and relief operations.
The Union government has decided to conduct an aerial survey in the flood-affected areas in the state. Union Minister of Coal & Mines from state G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to do an aerial survey, to which he agreed. The Union government will assess the damage caused due to floods during this aerial survey. “A high-level central team, under the guidance of the Home Minister, will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in both states,” he said.
Release of funds after TG submits UC: Bandi
Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay said that the Centre is ready to release funds as soon as the utilisation certificate is submitted. He accused the state government of failing to submit it.
“The Centre has advised the state to utilise the existing SDRF funds. Further, Rs 208.4 crore due in June was not released because the state government failed to submit a utilisation certificates,” he said.
Expressing shock over the state government not submitting the utilisation certificate, BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao said: “The Ministry of Home Affairs letter has exposed the complete failure of the Congress government in submitting the situation report on the current natural disaster and flood situation in Telangana. The Congress government’s inaction is not just delaying critical funds that could bring immediate relief. It is turning a blind eye to the sufferings of Telangana people. This isn’t just inefficiency; it’s a betrayal of the people’s trust.”
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the Centre and Union minister G Kishan Reddy are confusing the Telangana people. He demanded that the Union government should announce the package for the “national calamity”.
Min for flood management panels in every mandal
Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka has instructed the officials concerned to restore drinking water supply and road connectivity to villages on a war footing. On Wednesday, she held a teleconference with the district officials and enquired about the issues of sanitation, drinking water supply and road connectivity. She said that flood management committees, comprising five officials each, should be constituted for each mandal. She also directed the officials to identify illegal structures built on full tank level or buffer zones of lakes and other water bodies, and report the same to district collectors to take further action.