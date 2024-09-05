Services resumed after one track between Intikanne and Kesamudram restored

HYDERABAD: South Central Railway (SCR) officials said the upline track between Intikanne and Kesamudram was completely restored and deemed safe for use on Wednesday morning. To test the fitness of the track, an empty train was run as a trial at around 9 am.

Later, the Golconda Express became the first passenger train to cross the restored track at 2.30 pm. An RPF official told TNIE that works on the downline were underway and that the track would be completely restored by Thursday morning, after which traffic will fully resume on the Vijayawada-Kazipet-Warangal route.

On Sunday morning, heavy rains and a discharge of floodwater from tanks in the upper stream caused embankments and gravel to breach the track at seven locations near the Intakanne section, leading to the suspension of services on the grand trunk route. A total of 30,000 cubic metres of soil, 5,000 cubic metres of ballast and 6,000 cubic metres of consolidatory special soil were used to restore the tracks, as per the officials.

On Tuesday evening, damage at all eight locations in the up and down lines of the Tadla Pusapalli-Mahbubabad section was repaired. Meanwhile, the SCR cancelled at least 98 trains, partially cancelled three and diverted 19. Additionally, two previously cancelled trains were restored, and one Secunderabad to Guntur train was rescheduled on Wednesday.