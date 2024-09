ADILABAD: Tension prevailed in Jainoor town of Kumurambheem-Asifabad district on Wednesday as two groups clashed and set fire to shops following allegations that an auto-rickshaw driver attempted to sexually assault a 45-year-old woman.

Taking serious note of the violence, Rapid Action Forces were deployed in the town and Section 144 imposed. Additional police forces from other mandals too were rushed to Jainoor. Superintendent of Police (SP) DV Srinivas Rao has been monitoring the situation. The alleged assault took place on August 31 but came to light on Wednesday when violence broke. The accused has been arrested.

Outsiders were not allowed into the town, but sources said that around 40 shops belonging to both groups were completely gutted. A large number of two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles were also burnt before fire tenders managed to control the flames.

According to locals and police, the victim, a resident of Devuniguda village, went to her mother’s residence in Soyamguda on August 31. While returning, the auto-rickshaw driver forced her into the vehicle. As they crossed the forest area near Raghavapur village, he allegedly attempted to molest her. When the victim screamed for help, the driver beat her. When she fell unconscious, he thought she had died and left her on the road to create the impression that it was a road accident, locals said.

Villagers found her injured and informed her family, who shifted her to a hospital in Jainoor for treatment, then to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad and finally to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. The victim’s family lodged a complaint with Sirpur (U) police on September 1. Initially, the police registered a case stating that an unknown vehicle had hit her. The victim was unable to speak for two days. Later, on September 3, the family informed the police that the driver had attempted to rape her.

The police registered cases of attempted rape, attempted murder and violations under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.