Bandi Sanjay sees conspiracy to include Naxal ideology in curriculum

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said that a conspiracy is being hatched to include Naxal and Communist ideology in school curriculum.

The MoS was speaking at the Guruvandanam programme organised by Telangana Pranta Upadhyaya Sangam in Karimnagar.

“The Congress government is trying to disrupt the education system. There is a conspiracy to include Naxal and Communist ideology in school curriculum,” he said while stressing the need for the teachers unions to oppose such move.

“Teachers unions should demand that life history of prominent personalities be included in curriculum. That will inspire children and the future generation,” he added.

Asking the teachers to ensure that those who fight for their rights are elected in the teachers MLC polls, he said: “Experienced Secondary Grade Teachers with BEd qualification are being ignored while giving promotions. It is unfortunate that no PRC has been announced.”

He said: “If the BJP comes to power in the state, all pending issues will be resolved. The BRS introduced GO 317, because of which most teachers were disturbed and some even ended their lives.”