Congress for action against Harish Rao for ‘instigating’ farmers over alleged suicide

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy wrote an open letter to Medchal District Collector, seeking action against BRS MLA T Harish Rao for “instigating” farmers over an alleged farmer suicide.

Refuting Harish Rao’s claims, the Bhongir MP said that Rs 1.5 lakh was credited into the bank account of the farmer, who allegedly ended his life by suicide, under agricultural loan waiver scheme.

In the letter, Kiran Kumar said that Harish Rao has instigated the farmers even before the completion of the loan waiver scheme. “In the case of the alleged suicide of farmer Surender Reddy, Harish concealed the facts and launched a smear campaign against the state government. He launched a false campaign to exploit the sentiments of the farmers,” the Congress MP said in his letter.

“I request you to register cases under Section 61(2) (Criminal Conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death,) and 108 ( abetting suicide)of Bharat Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Harish Rao and take stringent action,” he added.

Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s comments on Telangana not featuring in the top 10 list of states with ease of doing business, he said that the former lacks basic awareness on parameters considered for granting ranks were given.

“Rankings were given on the merits of the business reforms action plan 2022. It was the BRS that was ruling the state during the financial year 2022,” he added.