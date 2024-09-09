New president faces big challenge in appointing TPCC office-bearers

HYDERABAD: Even as the ruling Congress has successfully completed the process of appointing the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president after lengthy deliberations, a major challenge lies before it in the form of appointments of state office-bearers as well as Cabinet expansion.

Recently, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) picked loyal party worker Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new TPCC chief.

Sooner than later, Goud is expected to appoint his own team as office- bearers, such as working presidents, vice-presidents, general secretaries, secretaries, treasurer, spokespersons and heads of party’s affiliated wings.

However, considering the changing dynamics within the party, it will be a huge challenge for Mahesh Goud to appointment office-bearers. With ministers being the power centres, the new TPCC chief will have to make tough choices and also ensure social balance in selection of office-bearers.

It may be mentioned here that during the tenure of A Revanth Reddy as TPCC president, differences cropped among the old-timers and new entrants over the appointment of office-bearers. The party had to defer decision on some appointments.

According to sources, some leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, are aspiring for the working president and vice-president posts.

MPs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav and MLC Balmoori Venkat are said to be eyeing the working president post.