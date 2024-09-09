Only BJP follows democratic norms, works for development of nation: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Describing the BJP as the only party in the country that holds internal elections and functions in a democratic way, Union Coal & Mines Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said that the saffron party works for country’s development.

The BJP state unit launched membership drive online on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Kishan said that from Prime Minster Narendra Modi to party’s national president JP Nadda to ordinary workers all are renewing their membership.

Lauding the party cadre and leaders for renewing their membership, he said: “The BJP is the only party that has a democratic set up. It is the only party that follows all democratic norms... holds internal elections and forms committees after completion of membership drive.”

Film and TV personalities were among several celebrities who enrolled themselves as BJP members on Sunday.

Party’s membership drive in-charge Arvind Menon, MPs K Laxman, DK Aruna, Eatala Rajender, Konda Visheshwar Reddy and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.