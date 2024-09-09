RGUKT-Basara students stage protest for fifth consecutive day

ADILABAD: Students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar continued their protest for the fifth day on Sunday in front of the campus demanding fulfilment of their demands. The protests were being organised under the aegis of the Telangana Students Association for Solidarity (TSAS).

They demand the replacement of in-charge Vice Chancellor Dr S Venkata Raman and recruitment of a regular head of administration (director) at the earliest. TSAS members said that the college had not grown since Venkat Raman was appointed as VC.

Telangana Jana Samiti Party president and MLC M Kodandaram supported the students and assured them that he would take up their issues with the chief minister.

A few of the RGUKT students were taken into custody.