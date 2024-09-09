Union Minister Kishan Reddy assures Centre’s support for flood victims

KHAMMAM: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has assured the Centre will support flood victims in all aspects and stressed that the state government should promptly utilise the unused disaster funds.

On Sunday, Kishan Reddy along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, BJP MPs Etela Rajender and Konda Visveswara Reddy interacted with the victims of flood-stricken areas of Khammam and Palair constituencies. He distributed essential commodities among the victims at a function hall in Khammam and visited Rakasitanda where an entire village was washed away in the Akeru floods.

The minister told the media, “It is everyone’s responsibility to help flood victims. Local bodies and volunteer organisations should respond to rescue flood victims.” He asked the state government to ensure all victims who lost their houses get the new ones.

Kishan Reddy said the Central teams would visit the flood-affected areas and assess the losses. He alleged that Rs 200 crore of disaster funds were stopped due to the previous BRS government’s failure to submit a utilisation certificate, “but I will speak to Home Minister Amit Shah and ask him to release the funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti stated that the Union government should support the flood victims in the state. He also alleged that the BRS leaders were doing nothing for the victims instead they were attempting to mud-sling the Congress government.