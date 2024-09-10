After deluge, people struggle to clean up silt, debris in Telangana's Khammam district

KHAMMAM: While a week has passed since the city was inundated, many Khammam residents have neither been able to shake off memories of the floods nor access their homes, which are covered in silt and other debris from ceiling to floor. Locals complain that despite cleaning for the last five days, they still have to wade through mounds of mud and other remnants left behind by the murky waters.

On August 31 and September 1, as many as 12,047 houses in 13 localities spread across Khammam were inundated. The administration has estimated the total loss to be Rs 339 crore.

Among those affected, a majority are reported to be daily-wage labourers, small-time workers, auto-rickshaw drivers and small business owners. “They have lost their means of livelihood and are even unable to enter their place of residence. Due to lack of government support, they are having to procure water for cleaning belongings and other items,” locals said. R Swarna, a resident of Venkateswaranagar, said, “We can’t even enter our house and cook food.”