Hostel Welfare Officers urge menu revamp and increased diet charges amid rising food costs

NALGONDA : Pointing out that the state government has not increased diet charges in line with rising food prices over the past seven years, Hostel Welfare Officers (HWOs) in Nalgonda district are urging the authorities to make changes to the menu for the food served to students in various welfare hostels

A revised menu is expected to be finalised within the next two days for SC, ST and BC welfare hostels in the district.

The HWOs are pushing for a reduction in the weekly egg quota for students from three to two due to increasing prices, which have averaged Rs 5.50 per egg over the past year. They said that reducing the egg allocation would help ease financial strain, as the government has not adjusted the diet charges despite rising prices of essential commodities.

Currently, the government allocates Rs 950 per month for students from Classes III to VII, Rs 1,100 for students in Classes VIII to X, and Rs 1,500 for Intermediate students. This amount is meant to cover daily meals, including breakfast, evening snacks and holiday lunches. However, HWOs say that the current prices are inadequate and want them to be at least doubled to sustain the menu.

HWOs also say that delays in the release of funds have forced them to take loans from private moneylenders to continue to provide meal services.