Telangana High Court gives Speaker four weeks to hear pleas on disqualification

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the Legislative Assembly Secretary to place before the Speaker a batch of three writ petitions seeking disqualification of the MLAs who defected from the BRS to the Congress. The court also instructed that a schedule for hearings, including the filing of pleadings, submission of documents and personal hearings, be set within four weeks.

The judge further directed the Secretary to submit a status report to the Judicial Registry of the High Court detailing the Speaker’s schedule. If the Speaker fails to fix the schedule within the stipulated time frame, the court will reopen the cases suo motu and pass appropriate orders, Justice Reddy said.

It may be recalled here that 10 BRS MLAs defected to the ruling Congress. Justice Reddy observed that two writ petitions were filed in April and another in July, and despite the arguments concluding on August 10, no information has been provided regarding the status of the disqualification petitions. He opined that the petitioners have presented special circumstances that warrant relief.

Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, P Kaushik Reddy and KP Vivekananda have sought the disqualification of Danam Nagender, Tellam Venkata Rao and Kadiyam Srihari.