Telangana set to get respite from rains

HYDERABAD: The state will get relief from rains in the week ahead. Though the state will experience light to moderate rains till September, the intensity will be less than what was experienced in the last week.

IMD has issued a yellow warning till September 11 for thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

IMD said the deep depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly north-northwestwards and would continue to move further northwestwards across Odisha, while the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Sikar, Khajuraho, Bilaspur, Puri and to the centre of deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and thence southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or thundershowers and maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 300C and 230C respectively. Surface winds are likely to be North-Westerlies/Westerlies with wind speeds around 08-12 kmph.

RAINS LASH ADILABAD, PROJECTS RECEIVE HUGE INFLOWS

ADILABAD: Heavy rains in erstwhile Adilabad district and upper parts of Maharashtra led to heavy inflows into the projects. According to sources, the

SripadaYellampelli project in Adilabad received 1,53,955 cusecs. The project’s 20 gates were opened and 10,7650 cusecs of water were let out. The present water level is 18.7028 tmcft against its full capacity of 20 tmcft. The Kadam project received an inflow of 3,998 cusecs. Its current water level is 698.100 feet against its full capacity of 700 feet. Following the rains lashing Mancherial, coal production was halted in the Singerani opencast mine. The Bellampelli Srirampur, Indaram, Ramakrishna Pur and Kairiguda opencast mines also

halted production. Coal stocks are being shifted to safer places by the management, said officials.