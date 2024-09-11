BRS activist unanimous choice for sarpanch of Cheruvukommu tanda

WARANGAL: Dharawath Balaji, a BRS activist, has been declared the unanimous choice for sarpanch of Cheruvukommu tanda in Parvathagiri mandal after village elders signed an agreement to this effect.

Balaji, a resident of the tanda, promised the villagers that he would construct village temples and also extend financial support for local festivals if he was unanimously elected the sarpanch. His promises include building the Pochamma, Anjaneya Swamy and Boudrai temples using personal funds and also donating RS 1,000 to each family for the Boudrai festival.

Cheruvukommu tanda’s population is 883, including 700 voters. These 700 voters either signed or affixed their thumbprints on papers supporting Balaji’s candidature. The agreement makes it clear that no other candidate would contest the local body elections from the village, and if someone does file nominations, he or she would be liable to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to Balaji.

The agreement has attracted the attention of residents of surrounding tandas.