CM Revanth, DyCM Bhatti likely to visit Delhi on Sept 16

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC chief MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, is likely to visit New Delhi on September 16 to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and LOP Rahul Gandhi.

According to sources, the state leaders will be discussing finalisation of names for Cabinet expansion and filling nominated posts with the high command.

They are also likely to discuss formation of the new Pradesh Congress Committee, campaign committee and AICC programmes implementation committee.

Though the state leaders made a few visits to the national capital in recent times to discuss the names to be included in Cabinet expansion, these were not finalised by the high command, resulting in aspirants to the ministerial berths getting worried over their future.

Keeping this in view, the grand old party will most likely soon finalise the names to fill the six vacant berths in Revanth’s Cabinet.

MLAs Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, G Vivek Venkataswamy, Balu Naik, Malreddy Ranga Reddy, Ch Rammohan Reddy, P Sudhrashan Reddy, K Prem Sagar Rao, Vakiti Srihari and MLC Amer Ali Khan are eyeing Cabinet berths.

As the party accommodated a BC leader, Mahesh Kumar Goud, as TPCC chief, the OC leaders as well the ST, SC and BC leader are also expecting Cabinet berths.