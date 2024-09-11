Godavari reaches second warning level in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: With the level of Godavari river rising again, the officials have issued a second warning on Tuesday evening. The officials issued the first warning on Tuesday morning, the third time this season. The river’s level at Bhadrachalam crossed the 48-feet mark later on Tuesday evening.
Godavari is receiving around 1 lakh cusecs from the Taliperu river, besides significant inflows from the Indravathi and Sabari rivers due to heavy rains in upstream areas. As heavy rains are forecast for AP and Odisha, the river’s water levels are expected to rise further on Wednesday. Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil urged the locals, especially Ganesha Chaturthi organisers, to avoid entering the river, which is in full spate.
At 6 pm on Tuesday, inflows to the Godavari at Bhadrachalam were at 8,19,897 cusecs.
A third warning would be issued when the water reaches the 53-feet mark. At the same time, inflows to the Godavari at Sammakkasagar (Tupakulagudem barrage) were 10.29 lakh cusecs, and 11.43 lakh cusecs at Sitammasagar (Dummugudem).
All projects on Godavari and Krishna rivers in Telangana are at full capacity. The inflows and outflows of Nagarjunasagar project (NSP) were 2.78 lakh cusecs and 2.51 lakh cusecs, respectively. The inflows and outflows at Pulichintala were 2.17 lakh cusecs and 2.30 lakh cusecs, and at Jurala, there were 1.35 lakh cusecs and 1.10 lakh cusecs. Due to increased inflows, officials have lifted 26 gates of the NSP.
FLOODWATERS INUNDATE NH-163 IN MULUGU
MULUGU: Following continuous rainfall, the Godavari river level has been rising at the Ramannagudem Puskhar Ghats in Eturunagaram mandal. On Tuesday, officials issued a first warning as the water level reached 15.62 metres. A second warning will be issued if the level rises to 15.83 metres. Floodwaters also reached NH-163 (connecting Telangana and Chhattisgarh) at Tekulagudem village. The police erected barricades and restricted vehicle movement. Officials mentioned that the agency mandals of Eturunagaram and Mangapet have experienced heavy rains over the past week, resulting in several villages being cut off due to overflowing streams and causeways. The popular tourist spot, Laknavaram lake, located in the deep forest of Govindaraopet mandal, has also been affected, with water reaching the suspension bridges that connect the islands, the officials added.