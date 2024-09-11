Godavari reaches second warning level in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: With the level of Godavari river rising again, the officials have issued a second warning on Tuesday evening. The officials issued the first warning on Tuesday morning, the third time this season. The river’s level at Bhadrachalam crossed the 48-feet mark later on Tuesday evening.

Godavari is receiving around 1 lakh cusecs from the Taliperu river, besides significant inflows from the Indravathi and Sabari rivers due to heavy rains in upstream areas. As heavy rains are forecast for AP and Odisha, the river’s water levels are expected to rise further on Wednesday. Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector Jitesh V Patil urged the locals, especially Ganesha Chaturthi organisers, to avoid entering the river, which is in full spate.

At 6 pm on Tuesday, inflows to the Godavari at Bhadrachalam were at 8,19,897 cusecs.

A third warning would be issued when the water reaches the 53-feet mark. At the same time, inflows to the Godavari at Sammakkasagar (Tupakulagudem barrage) were 10.29 lakh cusecs, and 11.43 lakh cusecs at Sitammasagar (Dummugudem).