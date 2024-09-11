Telangana CM’s native village set to become 100 per cent solar-powered

HYDERABAD: The state government has begun the process to promote Kongareddypalli village in Nagarkurnool district, which is the native village of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, as a model for 100 per cent solar powered habitation in the state. On the instructions of the chief minister, a team of officials commenced a house-to-house survey on Tuesday in the village.

Southern Telangana Power Distribution Company CMD Musharraf Faruqui, Nagarkurnool District Collector B Santhosh , REDCO VC & MD Anila, company director (Commercial) K Ramulu, along with other department heads visited the village. The team interacted with the locals, mainly farmers and public representatives.

The official team briefed the locals about the pilot project to promote the village as a fully solar powered panchayat. At present, a total of 1,451 power consumers are there in the village. Of these, 499 are domestic electricity consumers, 66 commercial and 867 agricultural consumers.