Hyderabad cops return Rs 1 crore to two cybercrime victims

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad cybercrime police recovered and returned Rs 1.09 crore to two victims who had fallen victim to investment fraud.

In the first instance, a 52-year-old private employee in Begumpet was cheated of Rs 1.22 crore in a trading fraud. The cyber fraudsters allegedly cheated him by asking him to trade on a website named lazardoosvip.tip, promising him that it would yield substantial profits. He had transferred the money to different bank accounts of the accused. Of the total money, the cybercrime police recovered Rs 80 lakh.

Similarly, a senior citizen in the city lost Rs 32 lakh believing that he was investing in Goldman Sachs Securities. The police were able to recover Rs 29.1 lakh of the lost money and have initiated the legal procedure for a return.

The police promptly sent notices to bank officials to freeze the lost money and guided the victims to file a court petition for the return of the money. The Nampally court has now issued orders to send the money to the victim’s bank accounts.