MoS Bandi asks Rahul Gandhi to quit India for ‘defaming’ country

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was belittling the country during foreign tours and also criticising the country’s electoral system, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “Rahul Gandhi ... Quit India.”

The MoS slammed Rahul Gandhi for “defaming” India abroad and called on him to apologise for his remarks.

“Rahul has no right to stay in this country,” he said and reiterated the BJP’s slogan of unity, stating that “only one Tricolor should fly in this country.”

Speaking at the BJP membership drive organised by the party’s Rangareddy urban district unit in Gachibowli under the Serilingampally Assembly segment, Sanjay said: “In the upcoming GHMC elections, the Congress, BRS and AIMIM will contest together. But they won’t be able to stop the BJP from securing the mayor’s post.”

Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had planned to imprison BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members after coming to power.”

“But he’s unable to do so because KCR knows whom to influence within the Congress. That’s why he went to Delhi and spoke with Congress leaders, which was why Revanth was not going after KCR’s family,” he added.

“If the BJP is voted to power, the saffron party will act tough against KCR’s family like police action in the Telugu film Ankusham in which villain Rami Reddy is dragged out and thrown into a jail,” he added.

Sanjay accused the Congress and BRS of engaging in “compromise politics” and delaying action against the corruption of KCR’s family.

He urged the BJP cadre to work tirelessly and transform Telangana by enrolling members and transforming supporters into future leaders.

Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Rangareddy Urban District president Sama Ranga Reddy and other leaders like Kuna Ravi Kumar were present on the occasion.