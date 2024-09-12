Telangna's Karimnagar residents complain about pollution from dairy factory

KARIMNAGAR: About five hundred families are seeking protection from pollution by Karimnagar Milk Production Company Limited (KMPCL) aka milk dairy in Karimnagar city.

There are allegations that air and water pollution is on the rise at Ram Nagar because of the emissions and effluents from the dairy.

The local people allege that the problem has been there for the last 10 years and they have been suffering from skin problems and other ailments.

According to them, apart from health hazards posed by the factory, metal articles like utensils, gates and tin sheets used for roofing have suffered damage.

He alleged that the total dissolved solids (TDS) in the bore water was 2000 ml/L. According to WHO, TDS level should be less than 300 mgl/L.

One of the residents, Rajesh alleged that they were unable to use bore water. The surroundings of the locality are permeated with foul smell on account of the pollution from the dairy. Besides, the smoke which emanates from the chimney is making the roof tops accumulate soot.

As a result of the air and water pollution, elderly persons and children are facing respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, KMPCL MD P Shankar Reddy on Wednesday, said that the dairy was not a chemical factory and therefore it would not use any chemicals. During the process of production, only water is used. He dismissed as baseless corporator Srikanth’s allegations.