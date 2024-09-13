Dy CM Bhatti suggests fair distribution of resources between Centre, states

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday criticised the Centre for creating an unjust financial situation where fiscally responsible states face restricted borrowing capacity, while the Centre enjoys greater financial flexibility.

Participating in a meeting of finance ministers from non-BJP ruled states, organised by the Kerala government in Thiruvananthapuram, he said: “States need the Centre’s consent for borrowing if they are indebted to it. Yet, the Centre often exceeds its own fiscal deficit targets, which are currently at 5.6% of GDP. Article 293 of the Constitution should be upheld, and the powers of the Centre should be redefined to favour state fiscal autonomy.”

Vikramarka called for greater borrowing autonomy for fiscally prudent states and resistance to the Centre’s increasing use of cesses and surcharges.

He said that states’ share in Central taxes should be increased from 41% to 50% and pointed out delays in GST compensation, which have strained state finances, creating uncertainty and hindering budget planning and development initiatives.

“The framers of the Constitution did not intend for centralised financial control. The Finance Commission was established to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of resources between the Centre and states. I suggest that we study the impact of devolving more funds to poor states so that we can explore changes if necessary. It is time to adopt a composite index that includes not only per capita income but also other relevant criteria like rate of development and index of equity. Funds for fiscal efficiency should be raised from a meagre 2.5% to encourage performing states.”