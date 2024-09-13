Exploring legal avenues on HC’s defection order: TPCC

HYDERABAD: Newly appointed TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said while the Congress respects the orders of the High Court on defections, it will explore all legal avenues.

“We will act as per the Constitution on defections,” Mahesh told reporters in New Delhi. It was his first visit to the national capital after his appointment as the TPCC president.

Speaking to the media after meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he opined that byelections are not necessarily held if legislators defect from one party to another. “Even if bypolls are necessitated, the Congress will win,” he added.

Mahesh also accused the BRS of being unable to effectively play the role of the main Opposition party in the state. “BRS could not win even a single seat in the Lok Sabha polls. Many BRS leaders have lost faith in the leadership of their party and are looking towards the Congress,” he said.