Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of 5-year-old in Telangana

SANGAREDDY: A special POCSO court on Thursday found a 56-year-old man guilty of rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in October 2023 and sentenced him to death. Additionally, the judge, Jayanti, ordered `10 lakh compensation to be paid to the relatives of the victim.

According to SP Ch Rupesh, Ghaffar (56) lured the girl saying he would buy her a soft drink and laced it with liquor. Subsequently, he took her to a cotton farm nearby and raped her before killing her, Rupesh added. Based on a complaint filed by the parents of the victim, the police registered a case and began investigation.

The SP added that the police approached the Telangana HC requesting a speedy trial, following which a fast-track court was set up. After verifying the evidence, the judge found Ghaffar guilty.