Missiles, expletives fly as Congress, BRS battle on

HYDERABAD: The game of one-upmanship between the Congress and BRS gained intensity on Thursday with BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and newly appointed PAC Chairman Arekapudi Gandhi taking centrestage.
Gandhi, responding to Kaushik Reddy’s challenge, reached the latter’s residence along with a posse of his followers and dared him to offer the BRS scarf. While their followers let loose tomatoes, eggs, footwear and pebbles, the leaders themselves hurled expletives at each other before the police managed to rein them in.
Later in the evening, BRS leaders — T Harish Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Vemula Prasanth Reddy — marched to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office along with BRS workers where they demanded an attempt-to-murder case be filed against Gandhi. They refused to leave until their demand was met. In response, the police arrested Harish and others and carried them away.
The Gachibowli police have filed a case against Gandhi, Miyapur Corporator Uppalapati Srikanth, Serilingampally Corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav and 12 others under various Sections of the BNS. They were charged with unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, attempting to deter public servants from discharging their duty, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation. Notably, the FIR did not include Section 109, which pertains to attempted murder — a key demand of BRS leaders during their protest.
BRS wants cops to file attempt to murder case against Arekapudi
The war of words between Gandhi and Kaushik Reddy had intensified over the past two days following the former’s appointment as the PAC chairman. BRS leaders questioned why Gandhi, who defected to the Congress, was given the position.
As per Assembly records, Gandhi is still a BRS member. Responding, Gandhi insisted that he has not switched parties and he was appointed to the PAC post as he is in the Opposition. To this, Kaushik Reddy declared on Wednesday that he would visit Gandhi’s residence and present him with a BRS scarf.
To prevent further escalation, the police placed Kaushik Reddy under house arrest and heightened security around Gandhi’s home. Despite this, Gandhi managed to reach Kaushik Reddy’s house, leading to the stand-off.
Both of them exchanged insults, with Kaushik accusing Gandhi of attempting to eliminate him and stating that “Andhra leaders” attacked “Telanganites” and Gandhi labelling Reddy a ‘non-local’ from Karimnagar, who came from Karimnagar to Hyderabad to eke out a living.
With the BRS leaders reaching the office of the Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the situation escalated.
Later, Kaushik Reddy and BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar arrived at the Gachibowli police station and demanded a murder case be filed against Gandhi. Praveen Kumar accused the police of failing in their duties, stating that despite Gandhi announcing in advance his intention to visit Kaushik’s house, the police did nothing to prevent him. He pointed out that Gandhi travelled from Nizampet to Kondapur without any obstruction and that the latter’s followers even assaulted police personnel.
At Talakondapalli in Rangareddy district, locals protested when the buses carrying the arrested leaders passed through. Harish Rao expressed frustration at being unaware of their destination, while police used force to disperse the protesters and transport the leaders. The BRS leaders, arrested at the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s Office, were later shifted to Kesampet police station.
‘Stand strong young brother’
Condemning the attack BRS working president KT Rama Rao posted on X: “Hooliganism or tyranny, call it what you wish CM Revanth Reddy, but let it be known: Congress goons and these cowardly threats will never shake the resolve of BRS soldiers. We will defend every inch of Telangana from your corrupt misrule! Stand strong young brother @KaushikReddyBRS.” (sic)
Congress suspects plot to dent image of Hyderabad
Congress spokesperson Mahesh Konagala on Thursday accused the BRS of attempting to tarnish Hyderabad’s reputation to protect its political interests. Konagala accused BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy of making offensive remarks about women during a recent press conference. He questioned the silence of senior BRS leaders like T Harish Rao, asking why they were supporting such comments. Konagala also alleged that the BRS was trying to disrupt peace and harmony in Hyderabad, a city where people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana coexist without conflict.