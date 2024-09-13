Missiles, expletives fly as Congress, BRS battle on

HYDERABAD: The game of one-upmanship between the Congress and BRS gained intensity on Thursday with BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy and newly appointed PAC Chairman Arekapudi Gandhi taking centrestage.

Gandhi, responding to Kaushik Reddy’s challenge, reached the latter’s residence along with a posse of his followers and dared him to offer the BRS scarf. While their followers let loose tomatoes, eggs, footwear and pebbles, the leaders themselves hurled expletives at each other before the police managed to rein them in.

Later in the evening, BRS leaders — T Harish Rao, P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Vemula Prasanth Reddy — marched to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office along with BRS workers where they demanded an attempt-to-murder case be filed against Gandhi. They refused to leave until their demand was met. In response, the police arrested Harish and others and carried them away.

The Gachibowli police have filed a case against Gandhi, Miyapur Corporator Uppalapati Srikanth, Serilingampally Corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav and 12 others under various Sections of the BNS. They were charged with unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, attempting to deter public servants from discharging their duty, criminal trespass and criminal intimidation. Notably, the FIR did not include Section 109, which pertains to attempted murder — a key demand of BRS leaders during their protest.