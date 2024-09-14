Appointments to panels: CM’s bid to maintain grip over Congress

HYDERABAD: The appointment of chairpersons of the Public Accounts Committee, Public Undertakings Committee and Estimates Committee has a valid rationale behind it. The development is being perceived as part of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s strategy to retain total control over the party as well as to ensure inclusion of his people into the Cabinet, whenever it happens.

With the appointment of BRS turncoat MLA Arekapudi Gandhi as the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the assertion that he is a BRS MLA, since tradition dictates that the post should go to a member from the Opposition party, it has become clear that the legislators who had migrated from the BRS might not be accommodated in the Cabinet.

The appointment of N Padmavathi Reddy, wife of Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, as Estimates Committee chairperson is also intended to settle the chances of Munugode MLA K Rajagopal Reddy getting into his Cabinet as Padmavathi is also from Nalgonda district. Rajagopal Reddy’s brother Venkat Reddy from Nalgonda district is already in the Cabinet.

The appointment of Shadnagar MLA Veerlapally Shankar as Public Undertakings Committee chairman has triggered speculation that a BC from the Mudiraj community might be inducted into the Cabinet.

Coveted posts

Meanwhile, the race to corner the TPCC vice-president posts has become hot after MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud was made its president. Revanth Reddy is also strategically handling the appointments to party working president posts so that there would not be much competition when the time comes for expansion of the Cabinet.

According to party sources, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy is trying to secure a working president’s post. As he is a confidant of Revanth, chances of him obtaining the post are high. Former Kalwakurthy MLA Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy is also trying his luck in landing a working president’s post. He has served as president of NSUI and Youth Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Sources said ministers including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and others are also pushing his name for the post.