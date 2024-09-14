Jogaiah files PIL in Telangana HC for speedy trial of cases against Jagan

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, heard two suo motu PILs taken up following the Supreme Court’s directive to expedite the disposal of criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs in Telangana.

Another related petition, filed by Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah from West Godavari district, sought to speed up the trial of criminal cases against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister.

In the PIL concerning the Supreme Court’s order, Telangana Additional Advocate General Md Imran Khan requested an additional three weeks time to submit a status report detailing the progress of ongoing cases in the designated courts handling the criminal proceedings against MPs and MLAs. The bench granted the request and scheduled the next hearing after three weeks.

The division bench also heard the PIL filed by Harirama Jogaiah. The petitioner sought a direction to the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases, Nampally, Hyderabad, to expedite and conclude the pending criminal case trials against Jagan. It directed the petitioner to comply with its earlier orders issued on August 20, 2024, and adjourned further hearing on the matter, bundling it with other related PILs for consideration after three weeks.