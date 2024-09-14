Students of Rukmapur school rally for better bus services with 1,600 letters to local officials

KARIMNAGAR: The students of Rukmapur Government Model School in Choppadandi mandal on Friday wrote around 1,600 letters in total to CM A Revanth Reddy, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, the district collector and MLA Medipally Sathyam, requesting additional RTC buses be operated to ease their commute.

Sources said students from almost 17 villages need the bus services to reach the school and return to their respective houses. Every day about 350 girls and 100 boys attend the school from surrounding villages. Most of the students belong to underprivileged and backward communities. At present, only two buses are being operated and students are getting delayed in reaching their school and homes. Former MPTC members forum president S Krishna Reddy extended his solidarity with the students. He requested the transport minister to resolve the issue.