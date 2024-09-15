Class six student attempts suicide

SURYAPET: Alleging harassment by a school functionary, a Class 6 student recently attempted suicide at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), Maddhirala. The victim has fractured her backbone and leg, and is undergoing treatment at the District Government Hospital, Suryapet, said sources.

According to the victim’s relatives, the girl had been experiencing stomach pain and told the special officer, Tejashree, who paid no attention to the issue. Upon learning this, the girl’s parents visited the school and confronted Tejashree. The student later alleged that the special officer had been harassing her because of this. A special officer at a KGBV is responsible for the safety and security of the girls studying there, reports say.

The girl stated, “Unable to bear the harassment by special officer Tejashree, I attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor of the school.”

However, the school staff is claiming the girl passed out in the bathroom and sustained injuries, the sources added.

Upon learning about the incident, District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar visited the girl at the hospital on Friday night. He spoke with the girl’s parents to understand the details of the case. The collector told reporters that an inquiry is being conducted into the incident and action will be taken against those responsible.

Suicide Prevention Helpline

040-66202000 & 66202001

(Call between 11 am and 9 pm)