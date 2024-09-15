Transport Minister announces Gulf Welfare Board and special counters for migrant workers' issues

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the state government was committed to the welfare of Gulf migrant workers, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday announced that a Gulf Welfare Board would be established soon.

He also said that special counters will be set up during the biweekly Prajavani programme held in the Praja Bhavan from September 20 onwards to receive grievances on the problems the Gulf migrant workers face.

Prabhakar also disclosed that the government would ensure 100% admissions for the children of Gulf workers in residential schools and colleges. He said that he would bring to the notice of the government requests for `5 lakh compensation to the kin of those who die while working in Gulf countries.

On Saturday, the minister held a meeting with leaders from regions across the state with a higher ratio of Gulf migrant workers.

MLAs Adi Srinivas, Sanjay, R Bhoopati Reddy, KR Nagaraju, Medipally Satyam and Vakiti Srihari along with Seeds Development Corporation chairman Anvesh Reddy, Mineral Development Corporation chairman E Anil and others were present.