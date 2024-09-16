Resolve your internal issues, don’t blame Congress: Telangana IT minister to BRS

PEDDAPALLI: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday hit back at BRS working president KT Rama Rao for criticising the Congress over the defection of MLAs.

Speaking to the media in Manthani, the minister alleged that the BRS was trying to blame the Congress for its internal problems. Sridhar Babu was responding to Rama Rao’s message posted on X platform in which he took a dig at the Congress for doing “shameless and unethical politics”.

In his X post, the BRS leader referred to him as an ati telivi [over intelligent] minister and asked: “As per your understanding, is your chitti Naidu still in the TDP or Congress? Let’s say you are right for a moment. Then who is the sannasi (idiot) who made rounds of our BRS MLAs’ homes and offered Congress scarves?”

“Why do this kind of shameless and unethical politics? Don’t try to hoodwink the high court with over intelligence,” he added.

During his media interaction in Manthani, Sridhar Babu said that “it is clearly visible who is showing intelligence”.

Stating that the Congress does not indulge in “unnecessary issues” like the BRS, he said: “Two BRS MLAs fought with each other in Hyderabad. Arekapudi Gandhi himself claimed that he is a BRS MLA. But they are blaming the Congress party. The BRS should resolve their internal issues instead of blaming the Congress. People are observing everything.”

The minister also hit back at the Opposition for claiming that the Congress was tarnishing the brand image of Hyderabad.

“The Congress government aims to protect the brand image of Hyderabad. It has initiated measures to enhance its image globally. Cutting across party lines, everyone should do their best to achieve this goal,” he said.