Will help flood victims without waiting for Central aid, says Telangana Irrigation Minister

SURYAPET: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the state government will initiate all the required measures to help the victims of recent rains and floods without waiting for Central aid.

On Sunday, the minister inspected the ongoing repair works at the Nagarjunasagar canals. He also inspected the works being carried out at the Redlakunta major canal in Nadigudem mandal, Karakkayalagudem and Arlagudem in Kodad mandal and Muktyala branch canal.

Later speaking to the media, Uttam said that the Telangana government was the only regime to respond so quickly to the damage caused by the recent floods and initiate relief measures.

“Rains caused heavy damage in Khammam district as well as Huzurnagar and Kodad in Suryapet district,” he said, stating that Telangana has suffered Rs 10,300 crore damage due to the rains and floods.

The minister also said that the state government has expedited the restoration works on canals that were breached by the recent rains and floods.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with other ministers and people’s representatives, quickly responded to the situation and initiated measures to prevent further damage, he said.

Explaining the extent of damage caused by rains and floods, he said: “Canals and ponds were damaged at 773 locations in the state.”

“The Nagarjunasagar left canal will be restored within a week. Works at Kagitha Ramachandrapuram and Redlakunta too will be completed within a week. The Muktyala branch canal works at Karakkayalagudem in Huzurnagar mandal would be completed in the next three days. About Rs 3.4 crore funds have been released to carry out repair works on Nagarjunasagar left canal at Ramachandrapuram, Redlakunta, Muktyala branch,” the Irrigation minister said.

“The government has also released Rs 15 crore to carry out works at Choutapally, Buruggadda, Mamilla, Narayanapuram and Nagula ponds. Works are already in progress,” he said.