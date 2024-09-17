Telangana to study other states before implementation of subclassification of SCs

HYDERABAD: The Cabinet sub-committee constituted by the state government to examine various aspects associated with the subclassification of SCs has decided to study the implementation in states like Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu with the help of legal luminaries.

This will ensure that the process of sub-classification would stand judicial review while ensuring that injustice is not done to other communities.

The sub-committee meeting was chaired by Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and attended by Health Minister D Rajanarasimha, IT Minister Sridhar Babu, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya and MP Mallu Ravi.

Briefing the media later, Uttam said that the sub-committee looked at various aspects in the first meeting and would thoroughly study the matter to provide recommendations on the way forward for the state government regarding sub-classification.

He said that the government was provided with all the legal documents pertaining to sessions court, High Court and Supreme Court regarding the implementation of SC sub-classification. The minister said that the committee will visit the states where SC sub-classification is currently being implemented. He said that they will design a framework enabling individuals and groups to give their suggestions and recommendations.